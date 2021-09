(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a top medical advisor to the president, has been forced to debunk a claim about COVID vaccination put forth by rapper Nicki Minaj — as told to her by a cousin, who heard it from a friend.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Fauci was asked to respond to one of Minaj’s recent remarks on Twitter, in which she claimed her cousin’s friend became impotent and developed swollen testicles as a result of his COVID-19 shot.