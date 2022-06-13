



INDIANAPOLIS — Art In Hand, a cooperative art gallery on Main Street in Zionsville, was created in 2000 as a place for artists to collectively sell their works and bounce ideas off one another.

More than two decades later, many of the artists have changed but the gallery is going strong. There are 23 artists working with a variety of mediums: jewelry, painting, photography, woodworking, fused glass, pottery, printmaking, wood carving and more.

Two of the gallery’s artists, founding member Christine Davis and Gallery President Ken Rabbers, stopped by the show Friday to tell us more about Art In Hand’s early days and what visitors will find there now. Davis is the owner of Raku Pottery and Rabbers is a photographer.





Gallery members describe themselves as an eclectic assortment of personalities that merge their talents into a group of artists and friends. All 23 members are artists now, but some had previous careers as accountants, engineers or scientists.

Located 211 S. Main St. in Zionsville, Art In Hand Gallery has a wide variety of artwork and note cards for the home, office or gifts. Visit the gallery’s website for more information about each artist, or connect with the gallery on Facebook or Instagram.