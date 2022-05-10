INDIANAPOLIS — The Art & Soul festival is making a return for its 26th Annual celebration this June. This year’s festival will focus on Black Health & Wellness.

The festival is the Art Council’s largest public program. It has traditionally kicked off Black History Month in Indianapolis since 1996 and helped expand the city’s awareness and appreciation of African-American art and music.

The 26th annual festival’s premier events will take place over four weekends in June and celebrate the theme of Black Health & Wellness. The event will feature Chantel, as a Featured Artist.

For more information, visit indyarts.org.