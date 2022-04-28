INDIANAPOLIS — Zionsville’s 37th annual Brick Street Market event featuring handmade and handcrafted products takes place this Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free, and tickets are not required.

Visitors can stroll through Zionsville’s historic Main Street checking out arts, crafts and food booths. Village shops and restaurants will also be open to visit.

All vendors exclusively sell handmade and handcrafted items.

Clayton from King Lou Pets dropped by the show with his dog Cookie, otherwise known as Chief Tasting Officer, to talk about the natural, one-ingredient dog treats he’ll be selling at the event.

He’s also offering a special deal for Indy Now viewers. Use the code ‘INDYNOW’ on the King Lou Pets website for 25% off your purchase.

For more information about the event or how to become a vendor, go here.