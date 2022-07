INDIANAPOLIS — Local artists Gary Gee and Kevin West stopped by the studio to share the importance of art in our community. We checked in with Kevin through the show to see the painting he created live!

Kevin West has an upcoming show, “Beautifully Us”, taking place on Thursday, July 14th at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Storage Space Indy located at 121 East 34th Street.

To learn more visit artbygarygee.com and kwestfineart.com.

