INDIANAPOLIS — Artist Felix Maldonado and Steve Sanner, founder of Jiffy Lube Indiana explain a mural project that has now become an award-winning initiative.

Jiffy Lube’s Mural Project began in 2016 as a way to cover up graffiti art at a Broad Ripple Store, and now it has turned into a major initiative giving local artists a platform to show case their work.

While explaining the project, Jillian and Ryan also tap into their inner artist to create some new artwork.