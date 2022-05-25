INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for a job with flexibility and growth potential, American Senior Communities might be a good fit.

Stephen Bale, vice president of talent acquisition for ASC, sat down with Indy Now Host Jillian Deam to talk about the career opportunities they offer, not just in nursing but in all aspects of hospitality.

“We liken ourselves more to hospitality because our residents live here. We have to make sure they’re taken care of in every aspect of life,” he said. “So it’s not just their physical health but their quality of life.”







ASC offers flexible schedules, full-time or part-time positions, overtime opportunities, and training programs to grow your career. There are culinary training programs, leadership and management programs, and certification programs to become a nurse’s aid.

The company also offers scholarships to employees who want to pursue RN or LPN careers.

For more information on current job openings, visit the ASC website or call 317-788-2500.