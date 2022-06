INDIANAPOLIS — Andrea Homoya, Founder and CEO of Ash & Elm Cider Co. joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share their newest cider! Ash & Elm has created a cider in honor Pride Month. 15% of their sales in June will go to the Indiana Youth Group. Ash & Elm Cider Co. also has a restaurant and cider bar near downtown perfect for grabbing a bite to eat before catching a game. Their products are available at centrally located Meijer and Kroger grocery stores.

