Athlead Indy is putting the focus on kids, developing the city’s future leaders through track and field.

The group’s mission is to enact change through Indianapolis youth. Athlead Indy received a $10,000 grant from Indianapolis for crime prevention. It aims to help children excel in track and field and as leaders in their communities.

Co-founders Willie and Kelsay Little dropped by Indy Now to explain why focusing on young people is so important for the city’s future and how their work is making a difference.

Athlead Indy is open to kids 5 to 18. Registration for the outdoor track season starts Feb. 16. You can learn more here.