The annual Autumn Art Fair returns to Garfield Park this weekend, giving Indianapolis residents a chance to check out local arts and crafts and some family-friendly entertainment.

Artists Donna Monroe and Kavita Mahoney from the Garfield Parks Arts Center stopped by to talk about the art fair and show some local artwork.

More than 40 local artists from Indianapolis and Central Indiana will be selling their work.

The Autumn Art Fair is open Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.