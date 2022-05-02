Joann Hoffer read an article 11 years ago that then sparked a lifelong passion and career.

Hoffer, Chief Chocolatier at XChocol’Art Gourmet Chocolate in Carmel, Indiana, said an internet article on the origin on cacao is what sparked her passion for chocolate.

“I became obsessed,” she said Monday on Indy Now.

From there, Hoffer enrolled in courses in Europe and Canada and became a specialist in chocolate production. Today, her gourmet chocolate business boasts two award-winning chocolate truffle recipes.

“The whiskey honey won an award in London,” Hoffer said. “and the chili truffle won an award in San Francisco.”

XChocol’Art Gourmet Chocolate is located at 228 W. Main Street in the heart of Carmel as well as the Carmel and Broad Ripple farmers markets. For more information, visit xchocolart.com or call 317-443-3029.