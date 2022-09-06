



INDIANAPOLIS — September is Baby Safety Month, so Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmoyer shared some tips and reminders for parents.

1. Check your car seats monthly

Think of all the wear and tear you put on your car, especially if you hit a big pothole or accidentally hop a curb. That wear and tear can tousle up your car seat, too.

Bobenmoyer suggests setting a reminder in your phone to check your car seat installation once a month. Check the latch system and tighten, and make sure the five-point harness is pushed up so it sits on the child’s chest, not lower around the abdomen, and that it’s level.

If you’re not sure about the proper car installation, just Google “car seat installation check near me.” Many hospitals, fire stations or pediatricians will do it for free.

2. Less is more when it comes to crib safety

A crib should have a firm mattress and a fitted sheet — that’s it. Extra items like blankets or toys create a safety hazard. If you’re worried about your baby being cold at night, you can use a breathable swaddle or sleep sack instead of a blanket.

3. Check smoke, carbon monoxide detectors each month

If not in the baby’s room, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be as close as possible, ideally in the hallway right outside the baby’s room. Check these once a month to make sure they’re working properly and the batteries are still good.

4. Look for Pluie diaper-changing stations

Pluie changing stations, developed by two moms, are self-sanitizing using a patented UV-C light system. They’re starting to pop up all over Greater Indy, Bobenmoyer said, including places like The Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing, Conner Prairie in Fishers and the Indianapolis Zoo.