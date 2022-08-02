INDIANAPOLIS — Most schools are starting this week, but it’s not too late for busy parents to save money, get organized and get involved.

The City Moms Founder and Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmoyer has some tips to help you ease into the school year, even if your preparations are last minute.





Shop store apps for school supplies — It’s definitely not too late to save, Bobenmoyer said. Retail store apps are offering big discounts on school supplies right now. The bonus for busy parents? Place your order on the app and pick it up curbside. No need to wander up and down the aisles.

Use your credit card rewards — Back-to-school is a great time to cash in those credit card points you’ve accumulated for backpacks, school clothes or anything else that needs to be replaced.

Lay out clothes for the week — This tip comes from Bobenmoyer’s daughter. Use one of those six-compartment hanging organizers to set out school clothes for each day in advance.

Email the teacher — Busy or working parents who can’t physically be at the school very often can email the teacher to ask how you can help from home. Do they need donations of supplies like paper towels, hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes? Can you help put together a volunteer schedule?

Find more tips and advice on all things kids and parenting on The City Moms website.