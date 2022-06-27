Don’t sleep on Naptown Hot Chicken! We’re inviting you to Be Our Guest to get some hot chicken and delicious fries.
Pick up a gift card worth $50 in food for only $25.
Click the link while supplies last.
by: Izzy Karpinski, Sponsored by Naptown Hot Chicken
Posted:
Updated:
by: Izzy Karpinski, Sponsored by Naptown Hot Chicken
Posted:
Updated:
Don’t sleep on Naptown Hot Chicken! We’re inviting you to Be Our Guest to get some hot chicken and delicious fries.
Pick up a gift card worth $50 in food for only $25.
Click the link while supplies last.