Be Our Guest with Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

Be Our Guest with Indy Now and FOX59! We’d like to help you save at a top brunch destination.

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering is on the north side of Indy and offers great cooking and fantastic vibes.

You can get save $25 off a $50 gift certificate here. Customers will get two $25 certificates that can be used on the same visit or split between two visits.

More about Ante Meridiem:

Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable. We welcome everyone to stop by and try us out. AM is happiness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News