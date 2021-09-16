Be Our Guest with Salsa Verde

Be Our Guest with Salsa Verde!

The restaurant is serving up this week’s half-price dining deal. You can get $50 in gift certificates for just $25. Find the deal here.

About Salsa Verde:

Salsa Verde is redefining the concept of modern, fast-casual food by proudly serving delicious dishes prepared from authentic Mexican recipes in a friendly and vibrant environment.

Salsa Verde is a family-owned business with the idea of connecting people through enjoyable food. Our loyal customers have quickly turned what began as a mom-and-pop shop into a bigger-scale business.   Check out our specials like half price margaritas on Wednesday and Friday, and of course Taco Tuesdays!

