INDIANAPOLIS — Beauty studio Bellissima Esthetique joined us Tuesday to talk some of the services they offer to get you looking your best.

Esthetician Isabel Rosales explained the benefits of waxing, including smoother, brighter skin and hair that grows back finer. She demonstrated waxing on our fearless volunteer, Ryan Ahlwardt.

(He now has one forearm looking very smooth for summer.)

Yoriana Gallegos, a lash and brow artist at Bellissima, explained the beauty and time-saving benefits of eyelash extensions, which can be customized to create the look you want.

Lash extensions enhance your eyes, she said, and you can skip the mascara in the morning.

Bellissima Esthetique is located at 1385 North Shadeland Ave. in Indy. The studio’s mission is catering to beauty needs for people of all ethnicities and sizes.

For more information or to make an appointment, call them at 317-618-6967.