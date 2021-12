Indy storyteller and performer Ben Asaykwee is one of the many singers joining Indy Arts Council’s Holiday Arts Guide. He’ll be performing at the The District Theatre on Dec. 17-19.

The show, “A Happy JingleSprinkleTimez Cabaret,” brings together some of Ben’s popular characters for an unforgettable night of holiday humor and heart.

Learn more about Ben at his Patreon or find him on Instagram.