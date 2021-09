INDIANAPOLIS – Six Indianapolis residents have been indicted on federal charges after being accused of illegally buying guns that were subsequently used in crimes across Chicago.

According to the Department of Justice, the indictments stemmed from a multi-agency effort that included the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Indianapolis and Chicago Field Divisions.