INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Newfangled Confections, best known for its softer version of peanut brittle called frittle, has opened a pop-up chocolate shop in the Fashion Mall.

The Best Chocolate in Town, across from the Apple store at Keystone at the Crossing, has a variety of candies and treats made from premium chocolate, including chocolate truffles and chocolate-dipped cookies, marshmallows, pretzels and caramels.

On the weekends, you can pick up freshly-made chocolate-covered strawberries.

The store sells gift baskets and they take custom orders for events. Recently, they added coffee to the menu, serving espresso-based drinks.

In addition to its own products, The Best Chocolate in Town has partnered with fellow Indiana-based small businesses to sell their products.