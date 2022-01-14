Be on Indy Now

Best gadgets from the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS – Steve Greenburg, the host of ‘What the Heck is That?’ on Youtube, is talking about the best gadgets that came out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

Steve broke down what gadgets you need, and the ones you probably don’t.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News