Best Light Shows in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has the best light shows around! From the State Fairgrounds to Monument Circle, there is something for everyone.

Katy Mann from Indy With Kids shared her favorite holiday light shows, which include:

Christmas Nights of Lights at the State Fairgrounds – Online reservations required

Magic of Lights at Ruoff Music Center – Can buy online ahead of time

Holiday Stroll at Kelsay Farms in Whiteland

Circle of Lights at Monument Circle

Lights at the Park in Danville

TPA Park Festival of Lights in Frankfort

