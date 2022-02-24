INDIANAPOLIS — Who doesn’t love coming into some extra cash?

It’s tempting to splurge on a fancy vacation or a new wardrobe when you get a big tax return or a surprise bonus at work, but you might also want consider some options to improve your financial situation.

Andy Mattingly of Forum Credit Union has these suggestions for an immediate impact:

Create or boost your emergency fund

Put a down payment on a house

Pay off credit card debt

Or, if you’re looking to set yourself up for financial freedom in the future:

Open or add to a retirement account like an IRA

If you have kids, put money in a 529 college savings plan

Add to your Health Savings Account (HSA)

However, that doesn’t mean spending is never OK. An influx of cash is also a good opportunity to upgrade old appliances or get car repairs you’ve been putting off, he said.

If you’re going to spend the money on something fun like a vacation, Mattingly’s advice is not to go over-the-top on something lavish.