



INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Land started her natural, plant-based skincare line 13 years ago because she had sensitive skin and had been diagnosed with rosacea.

Land, owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, visited the show Friday to talk about the benefits of natural, plant-based products for cleansing, treating blemishes, moisturizing, controlling redness and more.







In addition to selling her products online, Land has a booth at the Binford Farmers Market on Saturdays. Stop by her booth and mention Indy Now to receive 20% off your purchase.

The Binford Farmers Market, located near 65th and Binford on Indy’s northeast side, is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. through the end of this month. More than 80 venders participate.