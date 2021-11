INDIANAPOLIS – Today is Associate Producer Joey’s 29th birthday! We thought it would be fun to look back on some old pictures her mom sent us to embarrass her, or something like that, all in good fun!

Plus, Executive Producer Kerrigan got to show off her pipes at the Pacers game vs. the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, 10/30.

Indy Now is live Monday through Friday from 10-11am.