INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis.

Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!

You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every Wednesday from May through September from 4-7 p.m. on the NW corner of 49th and College Ave, just north of Uplands.

You can also find them at Irvington Farmer’s Market which is every second Sunday from June-October from 12-3 p.m. at Ellenberger Park. The next one is Sunday, August 14.

