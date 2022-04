Help take your children from reluctant reader to under-the-covers-flashlight-readers.

Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore is called “a bookstore on wheels with ice cream truck energy” with programs and events that center around black authors and stories.

Black Worldschoolers is a bookstore on wheels with programs and events that center around Black authors and stories.