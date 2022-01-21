Bloomington Freezefest is kicking off this weekend, here’s what you can expect

INDIANAPOLIS – The temperatures are dropping and sometimes in Indiana, that’s something to celebrate! Freezefest has snowflake crafts, ice sculptures, food trucks, an ice carving competition, and more! The Bloomington Freezefest kicks off this weekend!

Visit www.visitbloomington.com/giveaway and enter for a chance to win Bloomington winter swag – four winners will be chosen to receive a Freezefest stocking hat, B-Town diner mug, and a bag of Hopscotch Coffee beans. Winners will be chosen and notified via email on Monday, January 24; one entry per person.