



INDIANAPOLIS — Catch a special screening of the Indiana-based suspense thriller “So Cold the River” this Friday, Sept. 30 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington.

Pigasus Pictures and Cardinal Spirits teamed up to host the event, which begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. The 95-minute screening starts at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $13 at the show. They can be purchased here.







The film is based on a book of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Michael Koryta. In the story, a filmmaker travels to a historic, grand French Lick resort to make a documentary about a mysterious 95-year-old billionaire, uncovering a dark history and facing unexplained evil.

The book was inspired by the real-life West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick, where the movie was filmed. Built in 1902, the luxury hotel was an international destination until the Great Depression forced its closure. It sat empty and in disrepair for 75 years until a massive renovation project began in 2006.

Pigasus Co-Owner Gordon Strain, also a theater professor at Franklin College, said the hotel is a character in the movie as much as any other, as is the water. He said this is the kind of movie that’s best viewed on a big screen.