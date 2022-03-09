INDIANAPOLIS — Handmade jewelry, crochet work and much more can be found at Gather, a gift shop in Bloomington that features the works of hundreds of local artists.

Owner Talia Halliday stopped by Indy Now to show some of the items that Hoosiers can find at the store. She said Bloomington has a thriving arts community and is known for supporting small businesses.

Along with works for sale, the store also offers workshops for those looking to create their own items.

Gather is located on the downtown square in Bloomington.