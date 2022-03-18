INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us are preparing to travel for spring break or the summer months, it’s important to keep safety top of mind.

Communications expert Lisa Mitchell, founder of Power Body Language, offers to tips to keep yourself safe while traveling, particularly for international trips where you’re going to stand out as a tourist.

“There are a couple of things you can do that are simple, just little mindfulness things with your body, that can really help keep you in a more safe space,” she said.

Mitchell’s body language advice includes:

Keep your eyes up and pay attention to your surroundings, rather than your phone or your music.

Walk like you know where you’re going and walk with intention.

Don’t be afraid to confront someone if they’re making you uncomfortable. They won’t expect it, and it’s likely to throw off a potential perpetrator.

