INDIANAPOLIS — Are you looking for a new fitness routine? Something outside the box that really gets your heart rate going?

Jillian and Ryan got to try Kangoo Jumps with the help of SweatBoxx Wellness. Their fitness classes help you get a good workout, with less stress on your joints.

They do private parties and offer monthly passes to their classes. To learn more about SweatBoxx Wellness click on the link or call (317) 800-5657.