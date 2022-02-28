INDIANAPOLIS — New health and wellness products pop up all the time, so how do you know which ones are worth trying?

Megan Thomas Head, lifestyle influencer and author of the Bourbon Blonde Blog, shares three of her must-haves for 2022:

AleveX topical pain relief, which can be applied directly to aching muscles and joints

Peter Manning New York’s line of activewear designed to fit the not-so-tall guy

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey, harvested from the forests of New Zealand for daily immune support, a pre-workout boost and more

The Bourbon Blonde is a lifestyle blog focused on fashion, home décor, fitness and more.