



If you love dessert, you have to try Filigree Bakery's creme brûlée macarons.

Laura Lachowecki is the owner and pastry chef of the boutique bakery, which she operates out of her home in the Meridian-Kessler area.

You can find her desserts at farmers markets and pop-up shops around central Indiana. She’ll be at GoldLeaf Sweet & Savory on 46th Street this Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon (or until she sells out).

Lachawecki said macarons are her passion, but she also makes other desserts, including cakes with some pretty amazing designs and attention to detail.

