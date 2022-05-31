INDIANAPOLIS — Brandie Price joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to talk body confidence just in time for summer. Brandie shares her advice on how to feel comfortable and confident in your own skin. Her number one piece of advice: confidence is a mindset, not an emotion! Brandie suggests to first take inventory of how you treat your body. Secondly she recommends to embrace yourself rather than hiding. Lastly continue to take inventory of how your relationship with your body continues to change as you develop your confidence!

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.