INDIANAPOLIS — The world’s largest breakdancing competition is taking over Monument Circle in downtown Indy this weekend.

The Red Bull BC One Cypher, a qualifying event for the World Final, takes place Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Keegan Loye of 31Svn Street Dance Academy in Fishers, who is cohosting the event, dropped by Tuesday with DJ and fellow dancer Desmon Saxton to tell us about the event.

“What they can expect is the best Indianapolis dancers coming out to show their best moves and be able to compete on a big stage,” Saxton said.

Both men and women will dance in the breaking competition. Similar regional qualifiers take place all year in cities across the country leading up to the World Final in November in New York City.

While they were here, of course, we had to learn a few moves from Loye and Saxton, then watch them perform.

31Svn is a hip hop dance studio that works with students of all ages. For more information about the studio, visit the website or call 317-703-5843.