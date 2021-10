INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities released a new sketch of the man who went on a killing spree across the Midwest almost three decades ago as detectives remain hopeful for tips that could help piece together the so-called I-70 killings.

In April of 1992, police said Robin Fuldauer, 26, was working alone at Payless Shoesource in the 7200 block of Pendleton Pike in Indianapolis after a co-worker called in sick. Investigators believe a man came into the store, took her to the back and fatally shot her before escaping out a back door.