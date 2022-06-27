





INDIANAPOLIS — Kristen Alderson wanted to bring a unique space to Broad Ripple that would stand out among the village’s many bars and restaurants.

So she opened Thieves, an intimate but upscale craft cocktail bar with a speakeasy vibe.

The doors opened at 915 Broad Ripple Ave. in November 2020 — and we all know what was to come a couple months later — but the business survived the pandemic and is thriving today.







Alderson visited Indy Now Monday with General Manager Noah Sizemore and Head Cocktailer/Assistant Manager Makayla Womack, who each made us one of the signature cocktails to try.

Visit the Thieves website for more information, hours or to check out the drink menu. The space is also available for private events.