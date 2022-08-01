



INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse.

In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.

Morley makes both sweet and savory pies, and the menu changes each month. Three sweet pies were added for August: turtle, blackberry passion fruit and maple bourbon peach. Her savory pies have creative flavors, too, like the Thai chicken curry pot pie she brought to the show.

Pots & Pans is located at 49th and College, and you can still find the pies at the Broad Ripple and Carmel farmers markets each week. She’s offering a discount for FOX59 viewers through Tuesday, Aug. 2. Use the promo code ‘INDYNOW10’ for $10 off an online order of $50 or more.

Important note: While you can order pies on the Pots & Pans website, sweet pies are not available for delivery and must be picked up. Pot pies are available for delivery via Market Wagon.