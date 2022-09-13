





INDIANAPOLIS — We always like to start Indy Now “On a Good Note,” and this sweet, inspiring story certainly accomplishes that.

Brownsburg couple Tiffany and Justin Reuzenaar gave birth to a baby girl named Charlotte Grace in 2015. Sadly, she passed away nine days later.

Each year since, the family honors Charlotte’s birthday and expresses thanks to the NICU team of doctors and nurses by holding a donation drive for Riley Cheer Guild, a nonprofit that provides cheer and comfort to both patients and caregivers at Riley Hospital for Children. Their 5-year-old daughter Harper loves to participate in the project along with them.

This year, the family donated a whopping 1,052 items and a $500 check to the Riley Cheer Guild. The donated items completely filled up their living room.

Tiffany Reuzenaar said she hoped sharing her story would inspire other people to donate and support the kids and families at Riley.

If you’re interested in making a donation, go here.