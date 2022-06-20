



INDIANAPOLIS — Synthia Nance, owner of Ivry Lane on Main Street in Brownsburg, dropped by to show us three gowns — wedding, bridesmaid and special occasion — and describe what to expect when you shop in her store for an important event.

The boutique specializes in wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and formal wear for other special events, including prom, military balls and more.

While it’s tempting to order online, particularly for bridesmaid dresses, Nance encourages shoppers to come in, try on the dresses and get a feel for the fabric. Otherwise, you don’t exactly know what you’re getting. You’re also supporting a small, local business, she said.







Now that formal events are ramping back up, Nance said she’s boosting her inventory and bringing new gown styles into the store.

“I think it’s time we really start taking care of ourselves,” she said. “When you dress better, you feel better. When you feel better, you perform better.”

Ivry Lane was the store that provided Indy Now Host Jillian Deam’s sparkly dress for Zoobilation, a black tie fundraiser that takes place on the Indianapolis Zoo grounds.

