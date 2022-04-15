





INDIANAPOLIS — James Kelly started making bubbles just to have fun with his grandkids.

He kept researching and working on the recipe to make them better, and eventually they were good enough to take on the road.

Kelly, aka Bubble Jim, creates giant bubble shows for parties and events, including weddings, street fairs, concerts, business grand openings, farmer’s markets and more.

He’s also an artist. If Kelly looks familiar, it might be because we also featured him on the show for his custom pet portraits.

Learn more about Kelly on his website or follow him on Instagram at @MadLabStudio.

