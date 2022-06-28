INDIANAPOLIS — Bub’s Burgers launched the Big Ugly as a gimmick to get people in the door, thinking customers would say “I could never eat all that” and order something else.

“Lo and behold, people starting eating them,” Owner Matt Frey said.

They’ve lost exact count at this point, but the total sold in 19 years is at least 120,000.

Some important stats about the Big Ugly:

It weighs 22 ounces uncooked and 16 ounces cooked to medium well.

uncooked and cooked to medium well. The burger is 10 inches across raw and 7 inches across after it’s cooked.

across raw and across after it’s cooked. The homemade bun weighs an extra half-pound by itself.

by itself. Two people have successfully eaten FOUR of the 1-pound burgers in a single sitting. Not assuming you’re bad at math but it’s worth highlighting — that’s 4 pounds of beef in one meal.

have successfully eaten of the 1-pound burgers in a single sitting. Not assuming you’re bad at math but it’s worth highlighting — that’s 4 pounds of beef in one meal. Professional eater Randy Santel ate a Big Ugly in 4 minutes. Frey said it wasn’t pretty.

Bub’s Burgers got its start in Carmel in 2003 and his since added locations in Bloomington, Zionsville, Westfield and, most recently, Indianapolis International Airport.

Other than size, Bub’s Burgers are known for the special seasoning — a secret blend Frey and his wife developed.

If competitive eating isn’t exactly your thing, no problem. Bub’s has normal-sized burgers too with the same seasoning. They also sell all-beef hot dogs (giant and regular), chicken, mahi, seasoned portobello mushrooms for those who don’t eat meat, and milkshakes.