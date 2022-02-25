INDIANAPOLIS — Bullying doesn’t always stop when we become adults, unfortunately.

Therapist Danielle Ireland explains what bullying in adulthood can look like, including gossip, criticism, sarcasm and “jokes” that aren’t jokes.

“When we’re off the playground and into life as adults we think, ‘this isn’t going to happen to us.’ But it happens all the time,” she said.

Ireland, also a speaker and podcast host, walks us through how to identify whether what you’re experiencing is bullying and provides examples on how to set healthy boundaries, particularly in the workplace.

“You many not know, am I just having an awkward interaction or am I being bullied? The way I like to explain it to clients is, ‘If you’re feeling anxious in anticipation of seeing someone or consistently feel bad when you leave an interaction with someone, that is a strong indication.'”