



INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the start of Indianapolis Burger Week, when you can score a $7 burger at participating restaurants throughout the city.

Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, reminded us that we have seven days to check out each chef’s creative take on the classic burger. The last day is Sunday, June 26.

Get details and browse the list of restaurants here or download the Indianapolis Burger Week app. If you check in to at least four Burger Week spots using the app, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize.





In other restaurant news, Ketzenberger filled us in two upcoming closings:

The Beerded Swine, a butcher shop, bar and lounge that has only been open a few months at the corner of College Avenue and Michigan Street, has announced that it will close at the end of June. The original Savory Swine in Columbus will remain open.

Books and Brews Zionsville, located in Boone Village, has announced that it will be closing in September. Other locations remain open.







And these openings or new product offerings:

The Taxman Brewing folks have announced that their Pizza and Libations is under construction in Bargersville.

Also in Bargersville, Our Table American Bistro now has a Saturday morning To-Go Fresh Market featuring fresh baked goods from pastry chef Tanya Smith starting at 9 am until they sell out — which won’t take long, Ketzenberger tells us.

You can cool off with gelato now at the Amelia’s location in Windsor Park. And check out the low- and no-alcohol cocktails at its next-door neighbor and sister restaurant, the Brasserie bar at Kan-Kan.



