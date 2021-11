INDIANAPOLIS – Our friends from Butler (go Dawgs!) joined us to give us all the inside details on their performance of The Nutcracker. No, Ryan wasn’t wearing tights. Yes, he asked if he could.

Butler Ballet: The Nutcracker runs from December 2nd through the 5th. For tickets and general information, head to: butlerartscenter.org/performance/butler-ballet-the-nutcracker/.