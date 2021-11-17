Butler Blue IV gears up for a busy game night as the Dawgs take on Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS — Game days are busier than you might think for Butler Blue IV.

From greeting fans and leading the team on the court to scavenging Hinkle Fieldhouse floors for dropped popcorn, Blue IV has a packed schedule.

Today, he’s gearing up for a 7 p.m. men’s basketball matchup with the Michigan State Spartans, which could explain why he looked extra sleepy sitting on the Indy Now couch.

Handler Evan Krauss walked us through what a typical game day entails for the big guy and gave us the scoop on which Indy mascot Blue counts among his BFFs.

Krauss also gave us insight on how Butler University picks each mascot — the selection process for Blue IV lasted a year and a half.

Go here for tickets or more information about the 2021-2022 season.