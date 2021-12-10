Butler Bulldog for a day: Ryan visits Jillian’s alma mater to meet Blue, shoot hoops and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Following our adventure-packed day at IU, it was Jillian Deam’s turn to show off her alma mater.

We didn’t have go far. She graduated from Butler University, just 15 minutes down the road from our studio in Indy.

Ryan Ahlwardt — a Hoosier loyalist through and through — got to hang out with Blue IV, shoot hoops at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse and try out ballet moves at Clowes Memorial Hall.

He even got to meet one of Jillian’s old professors, who was kind enough to pull some of her early literary works out of the secret vault.