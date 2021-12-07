Butler’s school of music offers 2 free performances of ‘Rejoice!’

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for something to do Friday or Saturday, check out Join us for this year’s presentation of ‘Rejoice!’, the Butler University School of Music’s annual holiday tradition.

Butler University School of Music “celebrates the sounds of the most wonderful time of the year” with two free performances at historic Clowes Memorial Hall.

The performance will feature the Butler University Chorale, directed by Eric Stark, the Butler University Choir, directed by John Perkins, the Butler University Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by Michael Colburn, and the Butler University Chamber Singers directed by Eric Stark.

