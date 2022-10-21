INDIANAPOLIS — As recipe developer at Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is always looking to put a unique spin on the latest food trends.

Recently, butter charcuterie boards have taken the culinary world by storm. Scales heard this, and with her sweet tooth nature came up with the butter cream board.

A sugary twist on the newest trend, Kylee joined Indy Now on Friday to showcase her butter cream board and discuss new fall recipes.

